Gratitude. It seems to be in short supply these days. And with all the chaos and changes we’ve been through the past year or so, who could blame us for being just a little bit slow when it comes to giving thanks?
One person who can teach us a lot about gratitude is a minister by the name of Martin Rinkert. He lived way back in 1636 and survived what is now known as the Thirty Years War, one of the worst in the history of the human race. Pastor Rinkert – in a single year – buried 5,000 people in his community – about 15 people a day. One funeral in particular must have truly tested his endurance. Martin’s wife passed away that same year, leaving him as a single father and only minister in a war-torn community. How could you even lift your head after a year like that?
Nevertheless, in the middle of that pain, Martin Rinkert wrote a simple song for his children to sing at Thanksgiving time. The song begins, “Now thank we all our God, with heart and hands and voices. Who wondrous things has done, in whom his world rejoices.”
If I had buried 5,000 people in a year, I cannot imagine I would be writing songs of thanksgiving. Yet Pastor Rinkert did. And if God can give grace to him after the year he endured, then God can give grace to you and me after the year we’ve had.
It doesn’t cost us anything to be thankful. But the crazy thing is, every time we truly express our gratitude more good things come our way. Did you know that people with heart failure and chronic pain who are more grateful report they sleep better than less grateful patients? Gratitude has also been found to lessen headaches, promote recovery from respiratory infections, and many other health benefits.
So in the spirit of Thanksgiving, let me offer you a challenge. It’s the 30-Day Gratitude Challenge. Throughout the month of November, a time when we typically count our blessings, why not take time each day to intentionally give thanks to God for the many blessings in your life? It can be something big or small. The size of the blessing doesn’t matter. The size of your heart does. There are a few rules for you to follow:
1) Keep a daily journal of your items of gratitude. Write them all down.
2) You must be specific about each day’s blessing. You can’t say, “Family”. Name each member of the family one by one.
3) You cannot repeat a blessing in the 30-day period.
4) You can do this individually or as a family. The kids will really enjoy this exercise.
Here are some ways you can supercharge this challenge:
- Send a card to someone and express your gratitude for them.
- Do a random act of kindness for someone.
- Call your mom or dad and thank them for being a blessing.
- Read Psalm 103 and write down all the blessings listed there.
- Take a Gratitude Walk and write down an item of gratitude you perceive from each of your five senses.
- Look the cashier in the eye and let them know how thankful you are for their service.
- Leave a big tip for your waiter at the restaurant.
- Put a large offering in the Salvation Army Kettle Bucket.
- Phone a friend and give thanks.
- Pull out the Gratitude journal at the end of the challenge and read it with your family.
Will this be easy. Of course, it will! Can you do this? Of course, you can! Will it make a difference in your attitude and actions? I believe you will be shocked at the results. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!