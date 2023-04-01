INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, April 3, Dr. Cameron Hayward will fulfill a dream of opening his own chiropractic clinic, 319 Sport and Spine, in his hometown.
Cameron Hayward, DC, CSCS, DACBSP®, graduated from Independence in 2010, attended University of Iowa, and Palmer College of Chiropractic. He has six years of experience in chiropractic, has served as team chiropractor for the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team, and has spent the past couple seasons working with the Independence Mustang Football Team as team chiropractor.
“I am looking forward to being closer and better able to serve them and their needs going forward,” said Dr. Hayward.
319 Sport and Spine is located in the old Homestead restaurant next to Advanced Family Eye Care and BOHO Body & Hair at 2000 Swan Lake Blvd., Suite 2.
While the first official day open will be Monday, April 3, Dr. Hayward is planning an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
“This will be a chance for people to come out and see the clinic because it is different from a normal doctor’s office,” said Dr. Hayward, “The space is more open and inviting, to coincide with my personality and the care I provide.”
Services will include chiropractic care and exercises to help people improve their mobility and strength.
“I will eventually be adding some recovery equipment including compression boots that can help alleviate pain and swelling for athletes and people who are active,” he said.
Beyond his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) Hayward has an advanced certification in sports medicine — Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). In 2022 he completed a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (DACBSP®). That makes him only one of 10 chiropractors in the state of Iowa and one of 400 in the country with this certification.
“I am excited to be back in the community I grew up in and want to help people live their best lives and get active,” he said. “My tagline is ‘unleash your full potential,’ which is obvious in a sporting environment but can also be applicable to parents and grandparents who want to better be able to keep up with kids and grandkids or be more capable of doing house or yard work without pain and discomfort.”
For more information about 319 Sport and Spine, visit www.319spine.com (includes information on services as well as links to online appointment booking, Facebook, Instagram, or email Info@319Spine.com, or call 319-327-4416