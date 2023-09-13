38th Annual Vinton Cruise Coming Soon

VINTON — The Vinton Cruise returns on Saturday, September 23. The 38th Annual Cruise will last from 4-6pm while cars make a loop around Vinton. Cars will travel on 4th Street, Hwy 150, Hwy 218, and around the Country Club and Riverside Park. The event, held in front of the courthouse, begins with registration from noon until 4pm.
A $10 registration fee includes a chance to win door prizes. A Dash Plaque will be given to the first 400 registered vehicles. There is no early registration option, so registrations must be the day of the cruise. The registration booth will be located on the south side of the court house.
New to the cruise this year is the Kiddie Cruise from 1-1:30pm, which will be held on the west side of the courthouse. Strollers, tricycles, bicycles, wagons, and battery ride toys are all permitted. There is no entry fee for the Kiddie Cruise, and Vinton Cruise officials have requested that participants enter by either the Ketchem building or John’s Tire in order to steer clear of Cruise vehicles. Prizes will be given in the Kiddie Cruise.
A 50/50 drawing will also take place with all proceeds going to the Vinton Fire Department.
There will be food and beverage vendors as well. Cruise officials request there be no candy thrown from the automobiles, and no motorcycles are allowed in the cruise. For more information call John Mayhew at 319-560-9701.