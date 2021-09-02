You can support Benton County’s good causes and have a blast at Blairstown Sauerkraut Days tomorrow. After canceling last year due to the Covid pandemic, the organizer said they’re ready to hold the 47th annual celebration.
A new event this year is the Kids Car Show. The competition is open to all kids to display their favorite cars, whether a small Matchbox car, truck, motorcycle, a drawing of their dream car, a toy truck they love, or one that they built or made, said Jamie Partridge, Sauerkraut Days Committee.
“We want to get kids interested and involved in this event. It will be held at the same time and location as the car show, and we will have awards and prizes,” Partridge said.
Events kick-off tomorrow at 8 a.m. with registration for both the kids and adult Sauerkraut Days Car Show on Locust Street (the main north-south street through town). Awards are presented at 2 p.m., including Best of Show, Jon “Buck” Kimm Award and Top 50 Award.
The downtown parade starts at 10 a.m. And, of course, there will be free sauerkraut and wieners, supplied by Frank’s Kraut, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.
Still hungry? Enter the sauerkraut-eating contest, head to the food and beverage tent or stay for the evening steak supper.
There will be plenty of fun things to do, too. There’s a Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament, a stage show with the crowning of queen and princess, cow chip bingo, and an evening street dance. Don’t forget to head half a mile north of Blairstown before the 6 p.m. demolition derby, which includes a minivan category.
“Our purpose for this event is to provide funding to many groups within our community. It is our goal to have an event that is both enjoyable for all age groups and one that brings the community together,” said Jamie Partridge, Sauerkraut Days Committee.
“Without community donations and volunteers, Sauerkraut Days would not be where it is today! The committee is very grateful for the community’s generosity towards these events. Blairstown Sauerkraut Days is a non-profit organization, which means we donate all profit, minus expenses, back to the community. You can count on your donation helping to better our community for the future,” Patridge said.
The committee has donated to 4H groups, post-prom committees, local ambulance services, local fire departments, local kids’ sports teams, food banks, American Legion posts and other groups. Additionally, this year all money put into tip jars at various locations throughout the event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
“This year, we support each individual’s choice to take preventive measures (such as physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands). Most events are held outdoors and allow ample opportunity to social distance. We encourage making decisions based on what you feel is best for you and your family,” Patridge said.