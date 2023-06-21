VINTON-4H’ers are having their much-anticipated moments at this years Benton County Fair. Entering the Static Competition portion the fair, 4H Cloverbuds and other 4H hopefulls across Benton County, showed up and showed out , with their commodities being assessed as State Fair worthy or Ribbon worthy. Lana Elwick knows how exciting winning an award can be, but puts emphasis on the continued impact 4H has on generations of kids and parents.
“We’re seeing things like, “I am sewing shorts because my Grandma showed me how to sew shorts, or my mom used to quilt and now I do.” Elwick nods over to a 4 generation 4H family making their way to the judges station in the next building. It’s a family affair that extends beyond just the immediate for many.
“We’ll have kids who aren’t farmers who want to get involved and they’ll be ‘adopted’ by a farmer or family and be able to show a pig or cow for the fair. Or ‘townies’ who only think of 4H as farming and animals but aren’t aware of the engineering, building, painting, photography or craftsmanship part of 4H.” She motions to the carefully constructed rabbit hutch built by one such kid.
Elwick cannot overstate the important benefits the judging portion of the event has for the kids, “They learn to communicate their ideas, really slow down and engage. It ends up being a great way to build their communication skills.”
“It’s an eventful week to gear up for” Elwick laughs as she remembers her 4H experience as a kid, now volunteering for the organization as an adult. The smell of woodchips from the holding barns, cotton candy, the anxiety and hustle to complete your project, she not only is nostalgic for her days as a 4H participant, but smiles wide as she looks over at the new faces and families who are creating these memories now. `
4H is a youth non-profit organization whose mission is “engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.”