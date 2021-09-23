When the Old Creamery Theater opened its doors in Garrison in 1971, Randy Scheel was six years old. He helped clean and usher the shows. It didn’t pay much, but he was allowed to see productions such as “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” among many others.
“[Old Creamery Theater} was such a major part of the community,” Scheel said. “There’s so many fun stories to share about it.”
Those stories and the history of the Old Creamery Theater Company in Garrison were shared as founders and friends gathered for the 50th anniversary of the theater starting in Garrison on September 4 and 5. Tom Johnson joined three of his fellow founders to celebrate the milestone with a brunch, reminiscing and a performance of the company’s first ever play done in town: Spoon River Anthology.
“We were really impressed to have 89 people visit us,” Johnson said. “It was really interesting to bring people back together to look back at all we did. For me, it was a pure delight.”
According to Scheel, the group spent three hours going through pictures and slides from the company’s 25 years performing in Garrison before the theater closed its doors in town. Scheel and the Garrison Lions Club served dinner to their guests at the Fire station the first day before moving the event to the Farmer’s Mercantile Hall the next morning.
“It was an open mic thing,” Scheel said. “Anyone could go up and share their stories and memories. There was a lot of laughter, tears and hugs. This theater meant a lot to people here for so long.”
Johnson lived in Garrison for 25 years and felt proud to be able to bring actors from all over the country into town to perform shows.
“I’ve been thinking about this reunion for a long time,” Johnson said. “We did a remake of an original piece from 50 years ago entitled “Hippies Come to Garrison.” That’s what the town thought when we first moved here. We got to know this community and made this theater a success. It was a delight and the whole reunion was a success.”
The founders reunion was made up for former members of the theater as well as community members who grew up with Old Creamery in Garrison. The company originally performed in a former dairy co-op in town until 1988 when they began to move their productions to the Amana Colonies “in an effort to attract a larger audience base” according to the current group’s website.