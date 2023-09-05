Blairstown - Folks gathered from all over last weekend to help the city of Blairstwon celebrate the 50th Annual Sauerkraut Days. Celebrations began Saturday morning with a parade, followed by free brats and hot dogs in Blairstown City Park. H & H Fun Rides of Cedar Rapids provided inflatables, rides and games for the celebration. Other events in the afternoon included a slo-pitch softball tournament, trike and bike races, power wheels demo derby, a dummy board tournament and cow chip bingo.
Classic cars lined several streets of downtown Blairstown all day Saturday, while entertainment from the City Park stage kept those visiting the food and beer tents entertained. When evening came, the fun continued with a Demo Derby north of town, a steak supper at the Community Center, and a Kid’s Dance with free admission from 6-9. At 9pm, the band Lonesome Road took the stage for a Street Dance.
Kraut Crew Chair Emma Metz said the event was well planned and everything ran smoothly. Longtime event treasurer, Larry (Doc) Miller said although he’s enjoyed helping with this event since 2007, this was his last year as Treasurer. “Sauerkraut Days means a lot to the town of Blairstown. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and it supplements lots of organizations. Lots of volunteers come together to make this all happen. Thanks to all the people who help and to all the patrons for showing up,” Miller said.
Blairstown Sauerkraut Days Prize winners
🎟️ Raffle:
•$100 Visa- Deann Reinhardt
•$100 Blairstown Bucks- Jack Davis
•$100 Blairstown Bucks- Bryan Johnson
•$100 Fareway- Misty Baker
•$100 Fareway- Adeline Schmuecker
•$100 Kimm’s Mini Mart- Rod Blount
•$100 HyVee- Ashley Hodder
•Gas Grill- Jay Martin
•50” Flat Screen TV- Theresa Hagen
•22” Tabletop Blackstone Griddle- Jessica Miller
🐄 Cow Chip Bingo:
Spot #61
•Jim Drahos
•Mark Jensen
🍬 Parade:
•Church: Grace Lutheran of Blairstown
•Business- Scream Acres
•Car- Benton County Dairy Producers
•Funny- Darlene King “Mario” with Mario cart
•Organization- Club Scouts, Pack 46
•Tracor- Tim Hamilton