Norway Intermediate
Have you ever thought about what symbol best represents our country or what the United States flag means to you? 5th grade students at Norway Intermediate are thinking of these questions as they write an essay about the American flag.
Students are working with the local Benton County’s American Legions to write this essay. Students are researching the American flag. They are writing about its history, flag etiquette, flag disposal, and what the flag means to them. 5th graders are also learning about the writing process as they complete their essays. They are using the phases of writing such as pre-writing, drafting, revising, editing, and publishing. The classes are also meeting with other students to peer edit and then conference with their classroom teacher.
This classroom assignment has students learning and thinking about our country’s history and their own connections to its symbols.