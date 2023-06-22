7 ways to incorporate some personality into your wedding

Weddings present an opportunity to embrace time-honored traditions. However, couples can be as tradition-minded or as unique in their wedding details as they desire. There’s certainly room to let personalities shine through during both the ceremony and the reception.
Increasingly couples are seeking ways to set their celebrations apart from the scores that came before them. While one may not want to banish all customs, there are several ways for couples to inject their own personalities into the proceedings. Here are seven ways to inject some personality into a wedding.
1. Have custom-designed rings made. Couples can work with jewelers to have rings made to their specifications rather than buying only what is available in the cases. Furthermore, the rings do not have to be matching sets. A couple can select ring styles that complement one another but may be slightly different in design.
2. Cut out the cake. Many couples just aren’t fans of traditional sponge cake with buttercream or fondant overlay, so why have that expensive, multi-tiered confectionary creation at the wedding? Instead, serve a more popular dessert. Dessert artists can whip up many impressive options and present them in dramatic (or cake-like) fashion. What about a tower of decadent brownies or a stack of fruit-and-cream-filled crêpes?
3. Write the vows. Vows present an excellent way for couples to let their personalities shine through. Couples can showcase humor, compassion, quirks, and more with the messages they share with one another.
4. Customize table numbering. Seating cards traditionally guide guests to numbered tables around the reception hall. There is no rule that the tables have to be organized by numbers, however. Those who like movies can name the tables by movie titles. A couple that loves to travel can make the tables destinations around the world. Keep in mind the catering staff may ask that numbers also accompany the alternative system for ease of serving dinners and keeping orders straight.
5. Make a grand entrance. Couples need not feel beholden to taking a limousine to and from their weddings. Fans of the movie “Batman” can rent a Batmobile replica. Those who couldn’t get enough of “Breaking Bad” may want to roll up in an RV. There’s also the option of a horse-drawn carriage or a sports car.
6. Serve custom cocktails. Traditional drinks can be given custom names that pertain to details of the couple’s lives or how they met. If someone is a microbrewer or makes his or her own wine, these boutique beverages also can be served.
7. Create a monogram. Use the monogram on save-the-dates, invitations, the home page of a wedding website, the ceremony program, and even on cocktail napkins at the reception. The continuity will help set the tone for the wedding.
Couples can allow their creativity and personality to shine through on their wedding day.