The 78th Selken was held Saturday August 14 2021. It was held at the Pizza Ranch at Vinton
Iowa Gerald Selken of Dysart Ia was the oldest present and Lucy Schulte Daughter of Mark and Laura Schulte of Delhi was the youngest. We all enjoyed no cooking or washing dishes instead we had time to visit.
Those Present:
Brian, Ashley, Brittany ,BJ and Cassie Selken Raytown MO; Dorothy Selken, Jakob Becker Vinton, IA; Gerald and Margie Selken Dysart, IA; Bob and colleen Schulte, Mark, Jeep and Lucy Schulte, Dehli, IA Dave and Julie Duncalf Belle Plaine, IA; Danny and Ruth Thoman, Walford, IA; Bernie Fike, Mitchell Fike Waterloo, IA; Susie Even, Brittny, Tanner, Kia, and Zac , Tiffaney and Austin Willson of Jesup, IA.
Reservations Have been made for August 6, 2022 at the Pizza Ranch in Vinton. It will be in TV Party Room 11:00Am:-4:00PM.