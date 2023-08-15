This auction from Aumann auction ended on Aug. 7th and featured more than 150 lots of Collectible Dollhouses including brands such as Marx, Wolverine, T. Cohn, Ertl, Fisher-Price and more. The auction also included dollhouse furniture and dolls including brands such as Wolverine, Ideal, Renwal, Strombecker, Keystone, Rich Toys and more.
In addition, there were also other "vintage" collectibles like a train set, cookie jars, Barbie items, Pillsbury, Mrs. Fields, McDonald's, Disney and so much more!