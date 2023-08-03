VINTON — One of my heroes — one of all of ours’ heroes — left over the weekend. But in our hearts and minds and memories, he will always be with us.
John Gualtier of Vinton died Sunday at the age of 97. The World War II combat medic, who survived German shrapnel and a life-long battle with PTSD to become an advocate for veterans and a resource for students both locally and statewide.
Over the years John touched so many lives, many of them through his visits to Vinton-Shellsburg High School and Kelly Steffen’s history class.
“How lucky I was to have this incredible man walk into my classroom 17 years ago!” Steffen said. “He has blessed us all with his military service, his community service, and his service to his fellow Veterans. He has impacted every student and adult who has had the opportunity to hear his stories.”
Steffen said that one story stood out among the many.
John was part of a force that liberated one of the subcamps of Mauthausen (a prison camp in Austria),” she said. “John came across an imprisoned man who was barely alive. John cradled this man in his arms and provided the starving man morsels of food. Moments later the cradled man gave John a smile and then passed away. As John was sharing this story with me he revealed that he felt bad that he couldn’t nurture the man back to health.
“I then said to John, ‘You have no idea what you did for that man do you? You made this man feel human again. You cared for him and showed him compassion for maybe the first time in years. The man in your arms died with a smile on his face knowing that mankind still has a chance”.
John smiled, and I felt humbled to have been a witness to that story. This story lives on because it is shared in classrooms, and it has been documented in “Hero Among Us”. John has truly earned the title of ‘hero’.”
John worked for years as a volunteer at the VA hospital in Iowa City and even created a PTSD support group.
On a personal note, John had a huge impact on my life as well.
In 2016, members of the local VFW chapter helped us place and set my father’s VA headstone at Maplewood. Age the age of 91, John was right there helping the rest of the crew. After we finished Angie and I took everyone to Mickey’s for a beer.
The guys were talking about their military experiences and listening to John was like watching a Ken Burns documentary. I had never been that proud of my own military career; I spent three years as a medic at Fort Riley, Kansas and did little more than party and count down the days until I got out. Listening to these guys talk about their experiences was almost embarrassing to me. But John changed my mind.
“No Jeff,” he said, “you may have never saw combat, but the day you took the oath, in the back of your mind, you always knew you COULD go, and you would have. We did, and you would have, and your service days were just as important as ours were. Never be embarrassed about that.”
For the first time in 40 years, John made me proud to have served and I have been to this day. And I am forever grateful.