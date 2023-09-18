VINTON — Angie Kerkman has a personal mission to save old houses in Vinton. Her favorite kind are the ones others have given up on. In the past 20 years, Angie, with the help of her husband Kurt, of Kurt’s Enterprises, has refurbished 25 houses in order to provide quality rental properties in the town of Vinton. Their most recent transformation was completed Labor Day weekend on a house on E 3rd Street.
The before picture shows the state of the home after a fire destroyed the garage and part of the kitchen. Kerkman originally purchased the home for the lot and was intent on tearing the house down. On closer inspection, she felt inspired to save it. “We own the duplex behind it so after it had caught fire, we bought the property from the city. Essentially we were going to tear it down and just have it for open lots for the duplex in the back, but when I see a house I see such potential,” Kerkman said.
Preserving history is definitely one of the reasons the Kerkmans save Vinton houses, along with an understanding of the need for good housing. “I like looking and finding the roughest houses to try to fix them up. It’s just a vision I see. Everything is a save. I’ve fixed up a couple of condemned houses before. If you can fix them up, then they are worth saving. It is a mission for me,” Kerkman said.
The Kerkmans use local electricians, plumbers, and contractors and use local suppliers for all the refurbishing materials. For most of their houses, Michael and Dowd do the flooring, Barnes Furniture is where the appliances come from, and McDowell’s supplies the building materials. Kerkman said the home improvement projects would be impossible without their employees and contractors.
“We have great contractors that we work with, like Jim Jessop, who is one of our main finishing contractors. He does exceptional work. I’ll just tell him what I’m thinking and he’ll make it happen. He’s a more traditional contractor that’s very artistic. Mitch Tuttle is another exceptional contractor we use. He does amazing outside contracting work for us. I hand the praise off to the contractors because they’re the ones doing the phenomenal work on these houses. I love what we do, finding houses even when they’re in the worst condition and transforming them into something beautiful. If it wasn’t for the village of people that help, it wouldn’t be possible,” Kerkman said.
The Kerkmans are currently working on three other house remodels, one on 3rd street for a home that was going to be condemned, and two on B Ave. They won’t be finished and available for rent until probably next year.