The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition and community partners will present “A Practical Backyard Tour” of Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Saturday, June 17th from 10 AM – 1 PM. An event finale and door prize drawing will take place at SingleSpeed Brewing (Waterloo) at 1:30 PM.
Organizations and homeowners will be opening up their green spaces to share various sustainable and Earth-friendly practices. Visit 6 backyards and green spaces at your own pace and in any order. Topics highlighted include pollinator gardens, composting, rainwater harvesting, edible landscaping, pesticide-free lawncare, community gardens, fruit trees, repurposed garden art, rain gardens, native prairie landscaping, biocells, squash arbors, and much more! This public educational event is FREE and will take place rain or shine.
Before the tours, participants should print a backyard tour brochure from the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition website https://www.healthycedarvalleycoalition.org/images/BackYardTour2023.pdf.
The brochure includes event details, tour addresses, map of locations, and site descriptions. Brochures can also be picked up at the Cedar Falls & Waterloo libraries. Pre-registration is not required. However, you can earn 1 EXTRA ticket for the prize drawing when you click “Going” or “Interested” on the Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/3lhiG0MxS by 4pm on June 15th. Longer descriptions of each site on the tour can be found on the Facebook post in addition to the HCVC website (https://www.healthycedarvalleycoalition.org/backyard_tour.html.)
On the day of the event, start at a location of your choice and sign your participation waiver for the day. Receive one free prize drawing ticket at EACH site that you visit, then enter your tickets into the prize jars at tour sites or the finale event. This drawing will feature a 55-gallon repurposed painted rain barrel with converter kit, handcrafted bee hotel, rain garden plant kit, gift certificates from Wapsie Pines Lawn Care & Landscaping, and a swag basket from Good Neighbor Iowa.
The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition is a large group of community organizations and individuals that have come together to improve the health of our community through outreach and education. “A Practical Backyard Tour” is sponsored by the coalition’s Sustainability Theme Group in partnership with Green Iowa AmeriCorps, ISU Master Gardeners, Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project, Black Hawk County Soil & Water Conservation District, City of Waterloo, City of Cedar Falls, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo East High School, Good Neighbor Iowa, Cedar Falls Seed Library, INRCOG, Iowa Waste Exchange, Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, Leverage Printing, and SingleSpeed Brewing.