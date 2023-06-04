VINTON — You never know exactly how your week is going to start, do you?
Within minutes of arriving at the office last Tuesday, I received a call from Fresno, CA and a gentleman named Curtis Meyer. After exchanging pleasantries, he told me this amazing story:
“I went to a yard sale here over the weekend,” he said. “I purchased a cane that was engraved with ‘J.W. Rich, September 30, 1887, The Vinton Eagle’...does this ring a bell?”
I immediately knew the name; J.W. Rich is a member of a club I am so proud to be a member of...Editor/Publisher/Owner of The Vinton Eagle, but at that moment that was all I knew. After confirming I knew the name, Mr. Meyer said that he would like to return the cane to “where it belonged” and was going to figure out a way to ship it to us and that he’d call back when he figured it out.
Once we got off the phone, I immediately jumped onto Messenger to reach everyone’s go-to local history source, Tom Lynch. I threw his the name his way and within a moment he responded with a fount of information.
Joseph Warford Rich was the majority owner and publisher of The Vinton from 1871 to (coincidently) September 30, 1887, when he left to become the librarian of the University of Iowa. He was born in New York State in 1838, and his family eventually settled in Vinton in 1856. Rich fought with Company E of the 12th Iowa Volunteer Infantry, and was part of the Battle of Shiloh in 1862. He returned to Iowa after the war, married and in 1870 became owner, editor and publisher of the Eagle.
On September 30, 1887, Rich sold his interest in the Eagle to his business partner to begin working at the University. It appears that the cane was a gift to Rich for his years of service to the paper...and some how it ended up in a yard sale in Fresno, CA.
Mr. Meyer called back a few hours later to let us know the the package was on the way, and would be arriving June 5. And did indeed arrive yesterday morning.
“I collect a lot of things,” he said. “If I find something like this, I like to get it back to where it should be; that’s the right thing to do.”
And we are grateful, Mr. Meyer.