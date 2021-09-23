CITY OF SHELLSBURG
108 Main St. SE
Shellsburg, IA, IA 52332
(319) 436-2954
Hours 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM
Utility Billings and Payment Options
Many people have their utility bill emailed to them and find this helpful. In order for this to occur you need to fill out a form and return it to city hall. The form is available below (Utility Bills By Email Application) or you can pick one up at city hall.
Delinquent utility bills cost you and the city money! Did you know you can arrange for your utility bill to be paid from your checking or savings account each month? There are no extra fees and you can discontinue the service up to 20 business days prior to the withdrawal date. This is a simple alternative to writing a check each month. You will need to fill out a form to arrange the automatic withdrawal. You can obtain the form from city hall or print it from the city website. If questions, please call Barb at city hall, 319-436-2954.