While the past two years have been challenging in many ways, Grandview Health Care Center and Oelwein Health Care Center, both owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, have and will continue to provide a variety services for all your health care needs. The Oelwein teams have worked together to overcome the daily challenges of a world-wide pandemic, adjusting to the new “normal”, all while remaining in compliance to the numerous state and federal guidelines, to provide a safe, caring, and home-like environment for their residents.
Individuals of all ages can take advantage of the rehab-to-home services to recover after surgery, injuries, or weakness due to illness. Rehab-to-home sets specific goals and targeted treatment plans for rehabilitation that range from a few days to a few months. Grandview and Oelwein Health Care Centers offer rehab-to-home as a cost effective alternative to an extended hospital stay.
If skilled nursing or long-term care is needed, both Grandview and Oelwein Care Centers have registered nurses who provide 24-hour care to those who can no longer care for themselves due to physical, emotional, or mental conditions. Payment options include: private pay, long-term care insurance, medical insurances, Medicaid, and Medicare.
Both locations also offer therapy services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies for all residents. Grandview Health Care Center also offers an Outpatient Therapy Center, a community-based rehabilitation clinic focusing on improving strength and mobility, regaining daily living skills, and specialized programs for those with speech, comprehension, and communication disorders.
For those who wish to remain living independently in their own home, but may require some assistance with daily tasks, ABCM Healthy Living Home Care is the perfect option. Offered through Oelwein Health Care Center, ABCM Healthy Living Homes Care is a non-medical, personal care and companionship service, with homemaker and handyman services also available. Home care can be arranged for as little as ninety minutes per day, or as much as 24-hours per day, seven days a week. ABCM Healthy Living Home Care accepts CDAD, private pay, and private and long-term care insurance. ABCM Healthy Living Home Care services Oelwein and surrounding rural areas up to a 30 miles radius, including Independence and Fayette.
Grandview and Oelwein Health Care Centers both offer several other services to assist the community in their needs including Hospice, bariatric, and respite care services. Both Oelwein locations partner with Hospice providers throughout the state to give support to residents in their final phase of terminal illness and focuses on comfort, dignity and quality of life throughout this process. Bariatric services are also available with specialized treatment plans and assistive equipment to provide care to larger residents with limited mobility. ABCM Respite Service provides short-term relief to caregivers who need options, while allowing seniors to participate in social opportunities and planned activities with daily assistance and supervision.
Each ABCM location is unique by providing specialized services that vary from home to home. For instance, Grandview Health Care Center has partnered with Tri-State Dialysis out of Dubuque to provide on-site peritoneal and hemodialysis for renal disease patients who are also in need of therapy rehabilitation and skilled nursing.
By offering home hemodialysis, patients are able to receive their dialysis in the comfort of their own room, without having to leave the premises. Grandview Health Care Center is able to offer flexibility in the patients schedule so they can participate in everyday activities, without disruption to their daily care, therapy, socialization, or meals.
While all ABCM care centers provide service to individuals with varying degrees of dementia and confusion due to age-related cognitive abilities, ABCM provides licensed Chronic Confusion and Dementing Illness Units (CCDI) located in select locations, including Grandview Health Care Center. Experts in working with cognitive, behavioral, communication and environmental challenges, the staff at Grandview Health Care Center provides residents opportunities for social and emotional connection with loved ones through coordinated activities, support groups, and respite care.
Ventilator-dependent individuals require a specialized team of experts to manage their care and potentially free them from assistive breathing devices. ABCM’s Ventilator Care is provided by a collaborative team of professionals including physicians, nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists, rehabilitation assistants, a Respiratory Therapists, in-house Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP), and care coordinator. Working together, the goal is to improve overall health, well-being and independence. ABCM offers Ventilator Care at two Iowa locations, including Grandview Health Care Center.
Grandview and Oelwein Health Care Centers are two of 31 rehabilitation and long term care centers in Iowa owned and operated by ABCM Corporation. In addition, ABCM Corporation owns or manages 24 Independent and Assisted Livings throughout Iowa. ABCM Corporation is a multi-level provider and has been a leader in long term care for over 50 years. For more information about care or careers at Grandview and Oelwein Health Care Centers, please visit www.abcmcorp.com or contact Grandview Health Care Center at (319) 283-1908 or Oelwein Health Care Center at (319) 283-2794.