Iowa City, Iowa will be the setting for a wonderful multi-generation antique tag sale from the Richard Larew (Estate) and Louise Larew who has moved to smaller quarters.
The Larew family collected and owned antiques going back three generations. We discovered items going back to the 1840s through the 1950s.
Having living in Iowa City for over 100 years, the Larew family name is prominent in Iowa City, being most known for the long operating Larew Plumbing, as well as several well-known doctors and attorneys in the family.
The residence is packed (really packed), with items being found that were moved from Ohio here and from another residence yet unopened. With quality antiques from all eras, and considering their long-term living in Ohio, there are nice antiques from that part of the country. Many antiques that would be considered primitive/country will be available.
The sale is on two levels and will literally have thousands of items that will appeal to just about any attender.
There will be a garage full of all sorts of items, not all what you would consider garage type stuff, but also antiques, household goods, kitchenwares and about anything else that would not fit in the house.
We hope that you all can attend this unusual and extensive tag sale featuring lots of things you just do not see every day. Well worth the drive from about anywhere.
You can see an ad for this sale in this edition of the Collector’s Journal along with some pictures of special items in this news story.
Hope to see you over the 3-day event, August 11-13th in Iowa City, Iowa.