July 4th was a picture perfect day in Iowa City for the annual ACKERMAN’S JULY 4TH STARS & STRIPES ANTIQUE & VINTAGE MARKET which was held at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on July Fourth.
Attendance at the market was about 2,000 eager antique, collectable, and vintage buyers who arrived well before the 7 a.m. starting time to select and buy from the over 70 dealers who set up in 3 buildings as well as outside around the buildings.
Buyers from as far away as Texas arrived for the daylong event which has been an area tradition under the direction of the Ackermans since 2015, as being the replacement antique show for the former Hanson’s Grove Antique Show which had been the area July 4th antique attraction the previous 34 years at Solon, Iowa.
Lines at the lunch counter were always busy as Jerry & Marge Sweeting served the yummiest and tastiest food served in the area at area events, who specialize in catering and have regular prime rib and steak cookouts at area venues all year round. At the end of the day the food supply was all gone about the time the show closed. Now that is perfect timing.
Antiques were selling briskly all day and many happy customers carried away many purchases of all types. As the parking lots were adjacent to the show purchases did not have to be carried too far.
Many comments were heard that this was the best of all of the Ackerman July 4th Antique Markets, and perhaps so with several new dealers setting up with beautiful high quality antique furniture that seemed to be in strong demand and selling very well.
Other great selections of antiques included antique jewelry, dealers with primitives, beautiful glassware, antique signage, antique quilts, pottery, stoneware, paper goods, ephemera; lots of old farm related antiques, and so many more great items that were snarfed up by the buying public.
Musical entertainment was provided two local musicians, Lyle Beaver and Larry Fountain. Lyle has played in the area and all over the Midwest for 71 years, and Larry has about the same time frame for his performances. We are expecting that they are both back next year to entertain those in attendance. Bring the dance shoes!
Also, a special thank you to the Collectors Journal who did a great job of advertising the show throughout the advertising campaign that starts several months earlier. Additionally, a thank you to all the great dealers who participated in the show, some of whom travelled many hours to set up and do the show. We appreciate you all and hope that you can and will come back next year.
Iowa City has certainly been made and has become a destination for antique buyers ON the Fourth of July and we are already planning now for the 2024 edition of ACKERMAN’S JULY 4TH STARS & STRIPES ANTIQUE & VINTAGE MARKET.
For information about ACKERMAN’S JULY 4TH STARS & STRIPES ANTIQUE & VINTAGE MARKET OR TO TRANSFER TO US AS NEW DEALER TO THE SHOW (In football it is called a transfer portal), please call (319) 430-3737.