After a lot of thought and discussion, it has been decided that the Annual Ackermans (Ralston Creek) Labor Day Antique Market at the Johnson County Fairgrounds will not be held this year.
Instead of this market being held, a BARN SALE is planned for Labor Day at Ackermans Antique Barn in Iowa City and some of our many participants in the annual Labor Day Market will be invited to attend.
Yes, some of you are asking why this not happening this year, and one reason is that the fairgrounds and all of our expenses are paid up front, secondly it is relatively small market (20 or so dealers) and it seems that some dealers do not send in their contract/information until the last week, and it hampers our advertising efforts as being to say about how many dealers are participating.
Another factor is that our tag sale schedule has gotten busier and with that in mind and to do justice to both endeavors something had to give.
The Labor Day Antique Market was started by Dr. Tom Walz and myself in 2001, has been in 3 locations over the 22 year course of the show.
I am not saying that it would not be back in 2024 but that is a possibility.
If you are interested in participating in the BARN SALE, and you are on of our current people looking for a spot to sell on Labor Day, please contact me at 319-430-3737
Thanks for reading this and receiving the Collectors Journal that I have been a subscriber to since Issue One.