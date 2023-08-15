Due to the busyness of the season and the lack of time to properly promote the former Ralston Creek Labor Day Antique Flea Market at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, this year Ackermans are having a barn sale 814 Newton Road this year ON Labor Day, Monday September 4th.
The barn will be full of antique furniture, trunks, stoneware crocks and jugs, primitives, beautiful refinished chairs and smaller items, a great old pine and other wonderful pine cupboards of various sizes, walnut marble top tables, perhaps some antique showcases, as well as galvanzied items of all types.
Refinished old ladders will be in abundance as well as many, many other items.
In addition to the barn being open for buying, a number of area dealers and collectors will be set up around the barn to sell their wares of all types, such as nice glassware, framed art, jewelry, primitives, and thousands of great items that will round out the day.
Hope you all can come. Address is 814 NEWTON ROAD, just across from the Dental College in Iowa City or just two blocks east of Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the north side.
Free admission! Parking on site. Information or wanting a space, if available, please call Ackermans at (319) 430-3737.