A larger variety of Iowa high school athletes will gain entry to the Iowa High School Athletic Association-recognized Hall of Fame next school year.
The IHSAA Board of Control recently approved expanding Hall of Fame honors to baseball, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, and cross country starting in the 2022-23 school year.
A plan will be developed for bowling, which was sanctioned for the first time in 2009-10.
Currently, the IHSAA maintains and recognizes sports Hall of Fame selections in basketball (started in 1969), wrestling (1971), and football (1980). Each Hall of Fame has a nomination process, selection committee, and inducts honorees at IHSAA state championship events.
Selection criteria for former student-athletes in IHSAA Halls of Fame consist of a nomination submitted by a member school representative, being at least 10 years removed from high school graduation, and verified and quantified outstanding accomplishments.
Nomination forms and selection committee applications will be posted later this school year.