Fayette County Board of Supervisors
April 4, 9 a.m., Fayette County Courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, March 28, and the Tuesday, March 29, meetings.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update. and consider approval of the updated 2023 DOT 5 Year Program.
5. Review and approve a resolution approving the ISAC Group Benefits Program 28E Agreement.
6. Decision regarding the courthouse elevator.
7. Approval of the 2022-24 contract for Fayette County Sheriff’s Union No. 238.
8. Review and possible approval of a 12-month Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday Service for Rock Bottom, LLC dba Big Rock Country Club located at 9684 146th Street, Fayette, Iowa.
9. Road Trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various county departments.