VINTON — You could almost hear Matt Boggess’s smile as it was so big.
“Can you believe this weather?” Vinton’s Parks and Recreation director said Friday night. “Can you believe how perfect this is? As long as the rain holds off until after midnight Saturday, that will be perfect!”
It ended up perfect.
One of the biggest and best versions of Vinton’s Park In The Park came off without a hitch over the weekend. From the first bite of a hot dog at Farmers Savings Bank and Trust on Thursday to the final flash of the last firework Saturday night, big crowds were out to enjoy the Chamber of Commerce weather, as well as the activities for all ages.