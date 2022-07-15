“Over the last eight years, we within the City of Independence have encountered opportunities and challenges, which we have faced together. We lost leaders like Jon Holland, Don Brown, Mike Hayward and Robert Hill, all individuals I considered friends and we all counted on as passionate leaders. Their memories will remain a fixture as we continue forward.
The list of success stories of projects our community embraced and completed continues to resonate throughout Independence daily as we travel around town. These monuments to our teamwork and collaboration will continue well beyond any of our tenures in service to the City of Independence.
“A brief, however incomplete, list of accomplishments is as follows: the new aquatic center was completed, we launched our community branding project with a community visioning effort and a new logo, Melone Creek Bridge replacement completed, reconstruction of Highway 150 nearing completion, 1st St. East reconstructed, a five-year street plan was implemented and completed, sidewalk repairs and replacements city-wide have been completed to ADA compliance, we updated water wells and water towers with the repainting process beginning this year. The downtown renovations, complete with new facades, plus the addition of new second story housing units is underway, development of new pedestrian trails along Highway 150, the Liberty trail extensions provide new amenities to our community. The significant improvements to City Hall with tuck pointing and a new roof plus a new entrance and handicap ramp provide access to a greatly improved, customer friendly lobby and updated council chambers. While there are still more items to list, even beginning to list them all makes me feel short of breath!
“But beyond the list, the most significant changes we have made involve how we deliver services to the citizens of Independence. Our management team today has adopted a servant leadership culture, looking for ways to better serve the public. While we can’t always grant every request, we can always try to find ways to help. I am proud to be a partner with each of our professional staff that I have had the privilege of working with every day.
“While I have left off so much of what could be acknowledged here, I need to submit my resignation as City Manager effective August 16th, 2022. My last day in the office will be August 12th. I will be taking over the Byron, MN City Administrator position. Byron is a progressive community with tremendous growth and potential, with a strong desire to accomplish the type of successes we have enjoyed here. I will miss the challenges we continue to face as well as the great friends Robin and I have made here. I wish you all continued success and will always remember Independence with great pride in our accomplishments.
“To the City Council – I encourage you to keep the strategic directions you have set in front of you and proceed with implementation of our city’s goals and dreams to make Independence stronger.
“To the City Department Heads – I have done my best to select, direct, and guide each of you in how you can be the best manager possible. I believe in each of you and know you are the best person to be in your position. Continue to train, develop, and mentor your staff daily. They deserve your best as well.
“Any success I have enjoyed here must be credited to the work we have done together to make it happen. Thank you for this incredibly successful time in my professional journey. I count myself blessed to have worked with each of you.
Sincerely
Al Roder - City Manager”