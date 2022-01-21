INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting at the Dupaco Connect location at 131 2nd Avenue NE.
Dupaco Connect is a ‘remote branch’ where you can do transactions, open new accounts by appointment, ask questions, and more. The Live Video Teller will connect you directly to Dupaco staff. They are available: Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Live Video Teller machine also houses a 24-hour ATM.
The Ambassadors visited with Sloan Alberhasky who works with community outreach for Dupaco in the Independence and Oelwein area. Alberhasky is available to meet with people one-on-one or in groups (clubs, business leaders, employee groups) to discuss a wide range of financial topics, from types of accounts to financial planning. This service is for the public, not just Dupaco members.
To schedule a meeting, contact Aberhasky at abaerhasky@dupaco.com. Visit www.dupaco.com for more information.