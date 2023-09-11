VAN HORNE — The threat of rain did not deter the almost 120 Benton County residents from attending the First Annual Benton County “Out of the Darkness” Suicide Awareness Walk on Sunday in Van Horne. Even when the rain started, patrons kept making laps around the track, some in remembrance, some in gratitude, some in support. Similar walks were happening all across the state of Iowa, the nation, and the world on Sunday in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition, (BCSPC) hosted the walk at the Benton Community MS/HS Track and Field Complex.
The crowd varied in ages from strollers to silver locks, and came as individuals, or in groups.
Alex Welte from Atkins and Amanda and Tiffany Schnor from Keystone said they attended the walk “ because it’s a good cause and we’re here to support it.”
Vinton resident Laura Hootman said she attended the walk in memory of her stepson who completed suicide in 2014. She said she was also there to support others whose lives have been affected by suicide. “If we can save one person. He was only 23. If we can just save another young person. Young men in our community are struggling. This is sort of suicide season, September, October, November, into the holidays, especially for young men. This tends to be the season they struggle, we’re trying to figure out why that is. We gotta do something. It is a horrible thing,” Hootman said.
Benton County Public Health Director, Grace Petrzelka of Vinton welcomed the crowd and introduced speaker Ryan Nesbit of “Alive & Running Iowa,” (A&R), an organization whose sole purpose is suicide prevention and awareness. Nesbit began by announcing that September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day and continued, “but for me, that’s every day,” and continued with his personal testimony.
“32 years ago January 8, 1991, my best friend decided he was done with this world and killed himself. I actually found his deceased body with his mother, so suicide has had a big impact on my life, as it obviously has had an impact on this community,” Nesbit said. A small town farm kid, originally from Dunkerton, Nesbit now resides in Jesup, and has dedicated his life to suicide prevention. He encouraged anyone struggling, but “specifically young people” to visit the A&R table set up for the event.
“There are many things we’re doing to try to help young people because I had a lot of struggles in life, from ages 15-30 and I am so glad I’m alive. But there were many times I did not want to be at all. Suicide definitely impacted me. That’s why we started A&R. That’s why we are trying to spread all over Iowa. We want to impact lives because we want people to enjoy life. Even when the Cyclones lose to the Hawkeyes like yesterday, life goes on,” Nesbit said, drawing laughter, cheers and some commiserating groans.
Nesbit continued by encouraging patrons to get involved with the newly formed BCSPC. “Get to know these people. Get involved. The key to suicide prevention is community based. It can’t just be a few people. It has to be the churches, the schools, coalitions, etc. If you are still in high school, I beg you to come talk to me tonight. We are trying to start Hope Squads in a whole bunch of schools in Iowa. We have them in Jesup, Wapsie Valley, Sumner/Fredericksburg, and Waterloo/Cedar Falls. We would like to see it come to this part of Iowa, including Benton Community and Vinton/Shellsburg. Education we feel is the absolute key,” Nesbit said.
He then shared the National Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number, 988, encouraging anyone who needs help to call the hotline, which is available 24/7. “If you just have a bad day you can call that number,” Nesbit said.
Nesbit closed by commending those who braved the rain and sacrificed watching football or relaxing on Sunday night to be in attendance. “This is what life is all about though, community. Take care of each other, hug each other, get well together, take a walk, remember those we’ve lost. I remember Roger all the time. But that fires up my energy to save those who are still here and struggling. So take care of each other in your community and be proud of yourselves for showing up tonight,” Nesbit said.
A&R offer several classes on suicide prevention where they teach intervention and awareness skills to individuals, organizations or corporations. Every Father’s Day weekend the A&R hosts a two day event that includes a 5k awareness run/walk. Donations to A&R go to support local suicide prevention projects. Tax deductible donations can be made by visiting the website at www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
At the event registration table, BCSPC volunteers offered bags to decorate luminaries to be placed on the track in remembrance or support. Beads in various colors were also offered, each one signifying a certain association with suicide. For example, white beads represent the loss of a child, red for the loss of a spouse, gold for the loss of a parent, and silver to represent the loss of a first responder or military. Person’s who had a personal attempt could choose green, while blue represents support for suicide prevention.
Michelle Brown, director of the Rural Access Hub was available at the registration table to answer questions, offer guidance, and direct people to available services. Many coalition members served as volunteers for the event and encouraged attendees to consider joining the BCSPC. Anyone interested in joining the suicide prevention effort in Benton County is welcome to attend the next monthly meeting of the BCSPC. Regular meetings are held the first Monday of the month, (with the exception of holidays), at 6pm at the Van Horne Community Center, or on Zoom. Donations and new coalition members or volunteers are always welcome.