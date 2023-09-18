AMES – Annabelle Newton from Benton County, was awarded the Duroe 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 9 in Ames.
Ninety-nine Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $103,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Scholarships were awarded to recipients from 58 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
From the very beginning, 4-H has given Annabelle the opportunity to become more confident and embrace new opportunities. The vital communication and leadership skills developed in her over the years is palatable. By serving as an officer in her 4-H club, she was able to gain confidence in public speaking as well. She learned how to manage her time and balance activities because of 4-H. Her 4-H projects motivated her to gain a further understanding of agriculture, which she will continue to do in college. Next fall you will find Annabelle at Iowa State University studying Agricultural Education.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Provided through the endowment created by the Duroe family, this scholarship is for eligible applicants residing in Buchanan, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette or Linn counties. The recipient must be attending Iowa State University or any Iowa community college pursuing a degree in agriculture or ag business.