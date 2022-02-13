MAQUOKETA – “Isn’t this great? This just great!”
Aldin Swanson’s grin seemed to light up Maquoketa High School gymnasium and it seemed to be the perfect theme to the day for the Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling team’s record-breaking District tournament performance.
The Vikings crowned three champions and added three runners-up, advancing a program-record six wrestlers to this week’s State tournament, while Center Point-Urbana’s lone District entry will make the trip as well.
The aforementioned Swanson won the 113-pound title, as did Gabe Sanders at 152 and Brady Ortner at 170. Additionally, 120-pounder Carter Lamont, 145-pounder Cooper Sanders and 195-pounder Curtis Erickson grabbed silver medals to punch their tickets to Wells Fargo Arena.
And following Ortner to Des Moines will be Center Point-Urbana’s Collin Hoskins, who grabbed a second-place finish.
Swanson (27-7) was dominant on his way to the District title. He pinned Pryce Schueller of Maquoketa in 1:16 in the semifinals, then manhandled pre-tourney favorite Jacob Maes of Davenport Assumption in the finals, 15-6 to earn the gold.
Gabe (21-0) had to struggle in his semifinal round bout, edging Colton Pilgrim of Davenport Assumption, 6-4. But in the finals the senior Sanders once again – for the sixth-time since January 8 – met West Delaware’s Logan Peyton in the finals, and once again he won, this time by a score of 7-2.
Ortner (34-5), rolled to an 8-0 major decision over Davenport Assumption’s Chase Diaz in the semis, then added another one in the finals with a 10-1 win over Center Point-Urbana’s Collin Hoskins (31-8). It gave Ortner his second career District title and clinched his third State tournament berth.
As for Hoskins, he pinned Cael Grell of Central DeWitt in the semis and in the bargain picked up his 100th career win. But even falling to Ortner, Hoskins clinched the runner-up spot when Grell won his consolation match.
Lamont (32-13) fell behind early against Dubuque Wahlert’s Jerren Gille in the semis, but the sophomore roared back in the second, taking Gille down to his back and getting the pin in 3:48 to advance to the finals. There he met West Delaware’s Carson Less and while has had Lamont’s number all season, Saturday’s bout was a real scrap. Less had to hang on pick up his own 100th win, edging Lamont 8-5. Gille won his consolation match and Lamont advanced.
Cooper (37-1) came in ranked No. 1 in the state at 145, but he had to face fourth-rated Michael Macias in the semis. After falling behind 4-1, the junior Sanders came back to take a 10-6 decision. In the finals, Cooper faced No. 2-ranked Eric Kinkade of Camanche and Kincade – who missed most of the season to a broken leg – managed a pair of early takedowns before handing Sanders his first loss of the season with a fall in 1:48. Macias won his consolation bout so there wasn’t a wrestle back, and Sanders advanced to Des Moines.
Erickson (29-16) rolled up a major decision win over Wahlert’s Dustin Digman in the semis, 13-5, but was tech-falled by West Delaware’s Dan Gable Award front-runner Wyatt Voelker in the finals. But Digman lost his semifinal match, forcing Erickson in a wrestle back, which turned out to be little more than a formality. Erickson pinned Assumption’s Rhett Schaefer in just 55 seconds, clinching the runner-up finish and setting a new school mark for State qualifiers with six.
The old record was established in 2007, when Coach Dick Ingvall’s Vikings won the District meet at South Tama, and crowned five District champs – 112-pounder Ryan Hill, 119-pounder Mitchell Greider, 145-pounder Zach Hyland, 152-pounder Seth Fisher and 215-pounder Phillip Miller, while 126-pounder Tanner Nelson was third.
All four area teams will be kicking off the action at the 2022 State meet, as the 2As have drawn the morning shift, beginning at 9 am Thursday morning with the first round and first round of consolations. A link to all of the State brackets will be available on the Vinton Newspapers website, as well as on our Facebook page.
It’s State Week, y’all!