VINTON – Final passage was given to the flood plain ordinance No. 79 at the Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Benton County Service Center conference room, Vinton.
The second consideration and final passage was approved for Flood Plain Ordinance No. 79. The ordinance allows for an appeal process.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding for the new income offset program, presented by Sara Wagner of social services.
Class C alcohol retail licenses were approved for Tipsy Travelers on Aug. 11 and 25.
The board approved the hire of Chad Galli, Roadside Technician for the weed department, and Cody Jones, mechanic at secondary roads. The recommendations were given by Sue Wilber, human resources.
The board also talked about all-employee in-person training and wellness with Wilber. The meeting is Sept. 12. Years of service will also be recognized. It was also suggested the supervisors have their weekly meeting that day.
There was also discussion on the impact on local businesses of a driver’s license fee on customers from outside of Benton County.