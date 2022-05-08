After four years performing with Voyagers, VS senior Zena Aragon will dance her way to the University of South Dakota beginning this fall, officially signing with the Coyote Dance Team on Thursday.
“I really didn’t realize I could go collegiate until my sophomore year,” Aragon said. “I knew if I worked harder,my skill set would work in college. I’m really excited to be a part of this amazing team with some amazing people I’ve already gotten to know.”
Aragon did her own homework with finding a dance program and university “she could get into.” While browsing Instagram, she came across South Dakota’s page and followed their account. She recently auditioned for the team among 33 other women and was selected as one of the 16 for the 2022-23 team. The Coyote Dance team performs at football, basketball and volleyball games at the school, community events and competes in national competitions.
“We start camps in the summer and it’s really a year-round commitment,” Aragon said. “You have to try out every year, but I hope with more experience and getting to know everyone, I can make the team the next three years.”
She hopes to continue improving as a dancer while she studies Nursing in Vermillion. Zena is the daughter of Alvin and Leigh Aragon of Vinton. Outside of voyagers, she has been involved in wrestling, National Honor Society, student senate, and managing the boys track team.