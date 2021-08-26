As a pastor, I spend a lot of time reading and listening to other pastors and church leaders. That means – I don’t just notice trends in my own church…but I hear about them in others as well. And one of the things that I hear most often is that people are attending church less and less often. They still consider themselves members…they still want to belong…they just don’t show up very often.
It would be easy to blame Covid, but the truth is that this trend was already in place well before the pandemic. All Covid did was accelerate what was already happening in a lot of people’s lives – and that simply is that they are less and less committed to the local church. On the surface, that can make sense. Life can be hectic, people are busy, and something we all learned during the shutdown is that Sunday mornings at home really are relaxing. Regular church attendance used to mean showing up almost every Sunday. Prior to the pandemic, that had shifted to about every other week. But currently, many people consider themselves regularly attending church even if they are only showing up once a month (or sometimes less)! On top of that, other aeras where we’ve been plugged in with the church have started to dip as well. We drop out of ministries, classes, or small groups. We say that it’s “just for now”, but the truth is that the less we are connected – there is just a natural drift that makes it hard to dig back in.
So, let me be frank with you. 12 times a year (or even 26 if you happen to come every other week) isn’t enough time in corporate worship to develop the habit of worship and Christian living. Regular, weekly corporate worship is necessary to spiritual growth. The Christian life isn’t one that can be lived from the couch and it isn’t something that you can do alone. The Christian life is meant to be lived in community – not in isolation. Spiritual growth requires you belonging to and participating in a church body…and being part of a group of people that love, care for and encourage you along. So, if you’ve found yourself starting to drift – it’s time to reconnect – for real!
If you already belong a local church – then get plugged in there – show up on Sundays, join a discipleship class or a small group, and start serving. If you don’t have a church home – find one! Find a church that has a high view of the Bible, preaches the gospel of Jesus Christ, and takes your discipleship seriously. Just pick one and show up – they will be thrilled to have you and help you grow.
I wish you well on your journey…