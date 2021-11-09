Tuesday, Nov. 9

Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., at the county courthouse. Online at www.youtube.com/bentoncountyiowa

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Vinton City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Vinton City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

Veterans Day Assembly, 9 a.m., Vinton-Shellsburg High School, Garrison Field House. All area veterans encouraged to attend.

Friday, Nov. 12

Vinton-Shellsburg musical, 7 p.m., V-S High School auditorium

Saturday, Nov. 13

Vinton-Shellsburg musical, 7 p.m., V-S High School auditorium

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Vinton Community Blood Drive, 1:45-5:30 p.m. at Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N. 9th Ave. Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Skate and Activity Center, Vinton. $5 per person.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Winter Carnival, 9-11 a.m., Skate and Activity Center, Vinton. $5 per person. For grade school youth. Tickets to play games are 10 cents each.