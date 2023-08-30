OELWEIN — After last week’s unbearable heat, area girls’ cross-country teams finally got in some action Tuesday. For three area teams, that action was at the Oelwein Invitational.
Center Point-Urbana ended up fourth in the meet with 124 points, while Union was sixth with 130, and Vinton-Shellsburg 12th with 301.
The Stormin’ Pointers were led by senior Emma Wilkerson, who was sixth in a time of 21:07.29. Grace Estling was 10th in 21:26.97, with Sydney McCormick coming in 19th at 21:51.80. Avanti Dunn was 43rd in 23:24.77, and Lois Miller rounded out the scoring in 49th with a time of 23:45.01.Josie Klett rounded out CPU’s line-up with a 69th place in 25:16.80.
Amilia Condon paced the Union attack at Oelwein. The junior was fourth overall in a time of 20:13.26. Lily Lorenzen was 23rd in 22:41.31, Sydney Anton 27th in 22:43.19, Brynn Albertsen 29th in 22:52.46, and Emily Petersen 47th in 23:42.94. Kate Carlson was 55th in 24:08.32 .
The Vikettes were led by junior Olivia Primrose, who was 28th in a time of 22:50.27. Senior Bree Swenson — in her first career cross-country meet — was 34th in 23:01.57, Lainey Phippen was 75th in 25:56.23, Kara Rollinger was 81st in 26:49.12, and Allyah Lutz was 83rd in 26.58.80 to account for the scoring. Eryca Martin finished 84th in 27:37.82 and Izzie Birker was 87th in 28:06.85.
The Stormin’ Pointers and Vikings both get back into action Tuesday, at the Grinnell Invitational, while the Knights are idle until Thursday when they host the Union Invitational at the LaPorte City Golf Course