CPU, Union and VS cross country runners traveled to Starmont on Tuesday for one of the biggest meets of the season for three programs, with CPU and Union each finding success in the meet.
Union senior Ellie Rathe won her third meet of the season with a time of 18:51, beating out a field of ranked runners including CPU senior Kora Katcher in fifth place with a time of 19:53. The Stormin’ Pointers finished second as a team with sophomore Emma Wilkerson in 11th with a time of 20:52, freshman Sydney McCormick 14th with a time of 21:13 and freshman Madison Bockenstedt 34th with a time of 22:44. Union finished fourth as a team with sophomore Lauren Youngblut finishing 17th with a time of 21:23 and freshman Amilia Condon 28th with a time of 22:03.
The VS girls were led by senior Charlee Johnson in 48th with a time of 23:16, followed by freshman Olivia Primrose in 52nd with a time of 23:16, junior Molly Haisman in 60th with a time of 23:56, sophomore Tori Elwick in 109th with a time of 27:50 and senior Bailey Weeks in 113th with a time of 28:15. The Vikettes placed 14th as a team overall.
CPU senior Eli Larson won the boys race with a time of 16:14 with junior teammate Teagan Fuessley finishing 15th with a time of 18:21 to push the Stormin’ Pointers to a third place team finish. Sophomore Casey Kirtz placed 20th with a time of 18:30, sophomore Brody Behrens 21st with a time of 18:32 and junior Jonah Salow 38th with a time of 19:08. Union sophomore Sam Fehl finished 78th with a time of 20:32, sophomore Wyatt Hoy 102nd with a time of 21:36 as the Knights finished 22nd as a team.
VS junior Elijah Blix finished 22nd with a time of 18:34 to lead the Vikings to a 10th place finish overall. Junior Merritt Bodeker followed in 37th with a time of 19:07, Aldin Swanson in 61st with a time of 20:03, junior Ian Allsup 91st with a time of 21:04 and sophomore Emmett Colsch in 119th with a time of 22:13.
CPU and VS will each host a home meet on Tuesday, with Union competing alongside VS.