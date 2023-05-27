Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
May 27: Baseball @ Ankeny
May 30: Softball vs. Cascade
May 31: Baseball vs. W. Dubuque
May 31: Softball @ Mount Vernon
June 1: Baseball @ Mount Vernon
June 2: Softball @ West Union Tourney
June 2: Softball @ West Union Tourney
June 5: Baseball @ Benton
June 5: Softball @ Benton
June 6: Baseball @ Wahlert
June 7: Softball vs. CPU
June 7: Baseball vs. Kennedy
June 8: Baseball vs. CPU
June 9: Softball @ Jesup Tourney
June 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
May 30: Baseball vs. Starmont
May 30: Softball vs. Starmont
May 31: Baseball @ North Linn
May 31: Softball @ North Linn
June 1: Softball vs. North Linn
June 3: Softball @ Central
June 5: Baseball @ Ed-Co
June 5: Softball @ Ed-Co
June 6: Softball @ Springville
June 8: Softball vs. Alburnett
June 8: Baseball vs. North Cedar
June 12: Baseball vs. Maq Valley
June 12: Softball vs. Maq Valley
June 15: Baseball @ Easton Valley
June 15: Softball @ North Cedar
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
May 27: Softball Tourney @ Jesup
May 30: Softball @ Wapsie Valley
May 30: Baseball @ Wapsie Valley
May 31: Softball @ Cascade
June 1: Softball @ AGWSR
June 1: Baseball @ Hampton-Dumont
June 2: Baseball vs. Dike-NH
June 2: Softball vs. Dike-NH
June 3: Softball @ Iowa City West
June 5: Baseball @ Cascade
June 6: Baseball vs. Grundy Center
June 6: Softball vs. Grundy Center
June 8: Softball vs. Wapsie Valley
June 8: Baseball vs. Wapsie Valley
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
May 30: Baseball @ East Buchanan
May 31: Softball @ East Buchanan
June 1: Softball vs. Marquette
June 1: Baseball vs Ed-Co
June 5: Baseball vs. North Linn
June 5: Softball vs. North Linn
June 6: Softball @ Cal-Wheat
June 7: Baseball @ NFV
June 8: Baseball vs. Midland
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
May 27: Baseball @ Kee High
May 30: Softball vs. Jesup
May 30: Baseball vs. Jesup
May 31: Baseball @ Turkey Valley
June 1: Baseball @ Grundy Center
June 1: Softball @ Grundy Center
June 2: Baseball @ Hudson
June 2: Softball @ Hudson
June 3: Softball @ Central Elkader