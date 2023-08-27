VINTON — The Vinton Fire Department recognized an area student for helping to make their lives a little easier. In a post on Facebook the department thanked Wes McKenna for his help in designing a revolving tool holder that fits in the side of the fire truck. Here’s the story!
As school resumes this week we want to extend our deepest appreciation and hearty congratulations to one Vinton-Shellsburg High School student who had a busy summer helping us out on a special project! Wes McKenna (son of current VFD Captain Dan McKenna) has been practicing his welding skills for the last several years and when we purchased our new TNT Rescue Systems, Inc. battery-powered rescue tools through Darren Bierman Sandry Fire Supply East Central Iowa, Wes saw need and a great project. This summer Wes worked to design and construct a revolving rescue tool holder that allows us to effectively and efficiently store and access each of the three tools (cutter, spreader, and ram) on-board F719. For his efforts Wes advanced to the Iowa State Fair from the Benton County Fair and earned a Blue Ribbon in Des Moines! From all of us at VFD, thank you and congratulations on your hard work Wes! Have a great school year!