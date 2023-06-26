All four area high school softball teams know what their post-season road will look like today. The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union released the post-season brackets Friday for Class 3A.
The Union Knights have been assigned to the Williamsburg Regional and will take on the host Raiders in a first-round match-up July 6 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the game between Hampton-Dumont and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the semifinals at Williamsburg on July 8. The Regional title game is set for July 11.
The other three area teams are all assigned to the Regional at Mount Vernon.
Vinton-Shellsburg will face off with the host (and defending State champion) Mustangs in a 7 p.m. game at Mount Vernon. The same night Center Point-Urbana will play host to Mid-Prairie while — in the bottom of the bracket — Benton Community will take on Oelwein. Joining the ‘Cats in the bottom of the bracket are Sumner-Fredricksburg and New Hampton.
The State softball tournament opens Monday, July 17 in Fort Dodge.