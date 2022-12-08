Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (2-6, 1-2 Midwest Conference) beat Grinell, 100-78, on Wednesday. He has not played this season.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson has one offensive rebound.
The Rams host Beloit on Saturday.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting this season for fellow Wapsie alum and UIU head coach Brooks McKowen.
The Peacocks (5-4, 2-1 NSIC) lost, 97-68, at Mankato on Saturday. UIU averages 79.3 points per game.
UIU hosts Sioux Falls today and Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (4-4, 0-3) have lost four in a row.
Pagel has scored 44 points, grabbed 26 rebounds, snagged six assists and blocked two shots in seven games. She is 17 for 38 from the field and 10 for 17 from the free-throw line.
UIU hosts Sioux Falls today and Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (6-3, 2-1 A-R-C) lost, 63-52, to UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday.
Schmitt has one rebound in one game.
Luther plays at the Big Island Holiday Classic on Dec. 18-19 in Hilo, Hawaii.
Football
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (13-0) beat Aurora, 45-17, in the Division III quarterfinals.
Corbin has played in two games.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College. Ott has played in three games.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College. Rodgers has played in one game.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader made one tackle against Aurora.
He has played in 11 games and has 12 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, a half-tackle for loss and one interception on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has played in one game and has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has played in one game.
The Knights play in the Division III semifinal at Mount Union (Ohio) on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (13-1) lost to Keiser University in the NAIA FCS semifinal
Stoler started every game for GVU.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (20-12) ended their season in the NCAA tournament’s round of 32, falling 3-0 to Florida and going 1-1 in their tournament run.
Brandt ended with 579 assists, 155 digs, 23 aces, 13 kills and a block assist in 27 matches played.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa (1-0). He is 6-3 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 3-4 on the season.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 4-1 on the season.
The Peacocks wrestle in the Midwest Classic Dec. 17-18 in Indianapolis.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (3-0) were eighth at the MSOE Invitational.
Steffen is 2-3 on the season.
The Rams hosted Loras on Thursday and wrestle at UW-La Crosse on Sunday.