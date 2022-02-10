EAGLE/TIMESSPORTS – The day that every boys’ high school wrestler marks big and bold on their calendar is this Saturday; the District wrestling tournament. Across Iowa, in three class, spread across 24 different district meets, 384 wrestlers will try to become the lucky 192 that make it Des Moines next week.
In what might be the most amazing season ever for area wrestling, 20 area grapplers, spread among three 2A District meets will be in action Saturday, looking for their State berths. Of those 20, 11 are ranked in the top 10 at their weights and four – out of the 14 2A weights – are ranked number one in the State.
On top of that, Vinton-Shellsburg goes into Saturday’s action rated fourth in the State in Class 2A, while the Union Knights are rated seventh.
It’s been an amazing season.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT AT MAQUOKETA
The Vikings have seven men entered at Maquoketa while Center Point-Urbana has one.
Vinton-Shellsburg has four Sectional champions in 113-pounder Aldin Swanson (25-7), number-rated 145-pounder Cooper Sanders (36-0), number-one rated 152-pounder Gabe Sanders (19-0) and fifth-rated 170-pounder Brady Ortner (34-5) in action, along with Sectional runners-up Carter Lamont (31-12) at 120, Taylor Anderson (11-21) at 182 and Curtis Anderson (27-15) at 195.
In addition, Stormin’ Pointer 170-pounder (and true Comeback Kid), senior Collin Hoskins (30-7) will be in action and Hoskins comes in rated right behind Ortner at 170 in the sixth spot in 2A.
The 145-pound bracket will likely be one of the most watched in the State as three of the top four wrestlers in the state will be in Maquoketa. Along with top-rated Sanders, there will be second-ranked Eric Kincade of Camanche (10-1) and fourth-rated Michael Macias of Davenport Assumption (27-5).
Kinkade suffered a broken leg in football just returned to the Camanche line-up in recent weeks after finishing third at 145 last season. He defeated Macias 13-4 in last Saturday’s Sectional finals, and Sanders pinned Macias back in January at the Bobcat Invitational in Van Horne.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT AT NEW HAMPTON
Union has seven men entered at New Hampton, including six Sectional champions.
The Knights will be led into battle by top-ranked 106-pounder Jace Hedeman (40-0), along with 10{sup}th{/sup}-ranked 113-pounder Brayden Bohnsack (37-5), ninth-rated 132-pounder Caleb Olson (41-4), 138-pounder Keegan Ellsworth (30-8), fourth-rated 152-pounder Hunter Worthen (42-1), fifth-rated 160-pounder Stone Schmitz and 195-pounder Dacoda Marvets (25-15).
Worthen, a senior, has won 42 straight matches since dropping a sudden victory bout to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cooper Sanders in the first match of the year for both wrestlers back in November.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSBURG
The Bobcat run to Des Moines will be paced by the State’s top-ranked 126-pounder in senior Jaiden Moore (35-0) along with freshman phenom Brenden Heying (32-4), who comes in rated seventh at 145.
Joining them at Williamsburg will be improbable 170-pound Sectional champion Koley Kelly (18-20), along with runners-up Elijah Kupka (23-6) at 113, Jordan Thys (28-14) at 120, and Clayton Sebetka (29-13) at 152.
The top two placewinners from each District qualify for next week’s State tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Stay tuned…