Four area wrestlers helped share the spotlight last week at the 2023 AAU National Scholastic Duals (aka The Disney Duals) in Orlando, FL.
Union’s Jillian Worthen along with Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bree Swenson and Ellie Weets were members of the Iowa Despicables team that third nationally in the tournament. In addition, Vikette Chloe Sanders wrestled for the Iowa O So Fluffy team that finished ninth.
Worthen finished the tournament with a 5-1 record, earning her silver All-American honors, while Sanders went 8-2 and was a bronze All-American. Swenson finished 6-4 and Weets 5-5 for the tournament.