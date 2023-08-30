Back to school at Tilford Elementary has been more exciting than usual, thanks to their newest employee, Armani the therapy dog. A female, yellow Labrador, Armani is about a year and a half old and weighs in at 62 pounds. Special Education teacher Jill Reeves is Armani’s caretaker and after attending a week long training in Kansas this August, she is now Armani’s handler as well.
“Armani was specifically selected, trained, and tested to become a professional therapy dog through CARES, Inc. (Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education Services). After being temperament and health tested, she was trained on over 30 commands, and finally she was tested on her skills and manners using the Public Access Test,” Reeves said.
Armani spends the day as Reeve’s companion and they try to interact with as many students as possible during common gathering times. Before and after school, during recess, and in the hallway throughout the day, all students have access to Armani. “For now, she goes with me wherever I go, but she’s really here for all the students. She’s with me, but we’re trying to get her out to see as many kids as she can so she can be a benefit to the entire school. Since I do have a lot of small groups, my door is always open for kids to come in, especially if an adult is bringing them to visit Armani as a reward for completing a goal for their reward cards,” Reeves said.
Students can also ask to see Armani if the day is rough, or if they just need cheered up a bit. There are some rules to interacting with Armani, and the Tilford staff members are patiently teaching and reminding the students of the rules. “Be safe. Ask to pet Armani, with only three people petting at a time. Never feed Armani, and only her handler gives commands. She should not be a distraction, and remember to wash hands after petting or interacting with her,” Reeves said.
In a letter to parents introducing her, Reeves shared an extensive list of the benefits of professional therapy dogs. Not only do they provide “emotional and physical support,” they also “model good behavior, through tolerance and acceptance”of everyone. Therapy dogs “teach responsibility and encourage responsible human-animal interaction.” The reward of spending time with Armani promotes “academic success” as well as “encouraging and inspiring a love for reading.”
Interacting with a therapy dog can improve students’ ability to trust, to socialize, and to communicate. They “provide support for grief and loss issues and help to relieve anxiety and depression.” The animals model and teach kindness and compassion, as well as teaching children about appropriate touch.
Most importantly, as Reeve said, “Armai makes our children, staff, and school community happy!”