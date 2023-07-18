I have appraised clocks for clients who have been surprised when an otherwise reliable clock stops working for no good reason just because the clock has been placed in a new part of a house. Clocks of all types become comfortable in a certain spot. Clocks react to the temperature and humidity of a particular room. Moving it may change the clock’s accuracy. In short, clocks are homebodies. Once they find a place they like, they don’t want to move.
There are some simple ways to keep your clock working well. If you want a clock to keep accurate time, don’t forget to wind it on a regular schedule. It is a good idea to keep clocks fully wound. Don’t be overzealous when winding a clock.
Basic Tips
Place your clock on a level surface away from windows or doors. A clock’s pendulum will not swing properly on a surface that is not level.
Do not force the hands of a clock for any reason.
Remember the rhyme: Clockwise for time, counterclockwise for chime. In short, that rhyme means move the hands of a clock clockwise to set the time and move the hands of a clock counterclockwise to set the chime.
Remove the pendulum before moving the clock.
Beat the Clock
A clock’s beat can help you to diagnose problems with a clock. If your clock misses a beat, that may indicate that your clock is on an uneven surface. Clocks that use pendulums or atmospheric-driven clocks, known as atmos clocks, need to be on a level surface to run properly. If your floors are warped or your mantle is crooked, your clock may not run properly. Mantles, bookcases, tables, or other flat surfaces must be level for most clocks to keep accurate time. Remember, moving a clock may damage the clock. If you intend to synchronize or move a clock, be it a wall clock or a tall case clock, it is wise to consult with a clock professional first. Clocks featuring chimes and gongs may require special expertise.
Be a Pendulum Pro
The pendulum’s length says a lot about how a clock will run. For instance, the longer the pendulum, the slower the clock will run. The shorter the pendulum, the faster the clock will run. Some clocks have an adjustment with F (fast) and S (slow) marked on the works so the clocks may adjust to suit one’s needs. This simple adjustment mechanism can help when a clock runs too slow or too fast.
If you intend to move or relocate your clock, it is wise to remove the pendulum first. Protect the pendulum out of harm’s way while you move the clock. Also, if you have a key to your clock, don’t give it up to anyone. It is a vital piece of equipment for your clock which is necessary to keep your clock working. Like your car keys, it will be a big headache if you lose the key to your clock.
Ph.D. antiques appraiser, author, and award-winning personality, Dr. Lori presents antique appraisal events nationwide, appears on History channel’s The Curse of Oak Island and Pawn Stars do America and offers appraisal services at www.DrLoriV.com. Watch her find valuables at bargain prices on www.YouTube.com/DrLoriV or call (888) 431-1010.