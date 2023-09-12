Marbles are attractive to collectors for their diversity, small scale, color, and association with childhood play. They also connect with buyers who are interested in collecting for a lifetime. Most marble collectors started early and continue to add to their collection. They look for rare and unusual variations and they have the chance to hit the jackpot by buying a single, small round piece of glass.
Recently, the vintage marble market has experience an impressive increase in value for marbles. For instance, an onion skin marble sold for more than $10,000. A special mica marble sold for $11,000 and an Indian marble sold for $12,670 and the market does not show any signs of slowing down.
Some of the most interesting marbles that collectors are vying for are unique marbles. Here are some that are turning heads, some are attractive for their high values and some are of interest for their look and design.
Many collectors are dedicated to collecting lutz marbles. Lutz marbles have a clear or opaque glass base and finely ground copper flakes or goldstone. Lutz marbles may have bands, ribbons, mist, or onionskin decoration. Values for lutz marbles are based on various factors and range from $50-$350. Like lutz marbles, other glass marbles are highly collectibles like Akro Agate Company marbles. Akro Agate Company marbles are made of opalescent glass in various colors. They are typically valued at $15 each.
There are other types of glass marbles that attract buyers too. Here are some popular yet rare glass marbles:
Clearie marble – a clear, transparent or colored transparent marble. Value $5 each.
End of day — marbles made from the day’s leftover glass pieces, scraps. These marbles weren’t marketed and ended up as giveaways to the workers’ children. Since these marbles were made from scraps, each one turned out to be unique. Value $30-$50 each.
Mica marble – a clear or colored glass marble with mica flakes inside. Value $75-$90 each
Sulphide marbles – clear marbles with a figure in the interior made of clay, but thought to be made of sulphur, hence the name. Figurines are typically animals, flowers, or objects. Value $250-$350.
Marbles that are not made of glass represent an active and committed collecting group. Some of these marbles are made from stone, clay, and china. The most exciting marbles in this category are aggies or marbles made from agate stone. Some were colored with mineral dyes to create vibrant colors. Most agate marbles are valued at $20-$30 each.
Bennington clay marbles are salt glazed clay marbles. While they are valued at approximately $1-$2 each, these clay marbles fired and glazed like ceramic pottery. They are widely available but fun to collect.
Other ceramic marbles on the market are china marbles. These fired clay marbles are typically white china which are then painted in colors. Values range from $10-$15 each and they make a nice addition to any collection.
Steelies aren’t considered marbles but they have been used as marbles for some time. Steelies are actually ball bearings that are used as marbles. They round out a collection showing variety and they are inexpensive to collect with values of $1 each for most.
Marbles are varied and beautiful. There are many contemporary glass artists who produce marbles at very high prices as works of fine art. Some antique and vintage marbles are traded for their rarity and command high values on the collectibles market.
Ph.D. antiques appraiser, author, and award-winning personality, Dr. Lori presents antique appraisal events nationwide, appears on Netflix’s King of Collectibles and History channel’s The Curse of Oak Island & Pawn Stars do America. Visit www.DrLoriV.com and watch her popular videos on www.YouTube.com/DrLoriV.