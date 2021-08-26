Whether you’re still reeling from 2020 disasters or want to pitch in and volunteer to help others, you’ll find the information you need from 4 September 9 at the Benton County Assistance Fair. The event will be from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1801 2nd Ave., Vinton.
Benton County residents can speak one-on-one with service providers about topics ranging from tree damage to home repairs, family finances to farm business operations. The event will bring together organizations and businesses from across Benton County. Benton County Public Health will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations.
The family-friendly event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a free meal sponsored by Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, Vinton, and Keystone Savings Bank, Keystone. There will be partner booths and chances to win door prizes.
Speaker presentations will be in the Beef Arena.
5:30 p.m. Volunteering and Initiating Opportunities in Benton County
Michael Rojas, disaster programs manager, Volunteer Iowa; Sarah Eggert, program planner and voluntary agency liaison, Homeland Security and Emergency Management
6:30 p.m. Addressing Damaged Trees
Mark Pingenot, arborist in Benton County
“With the help of our partners, we’ll provide the information you need, whether you’re still in recovery mode or are looking for opportunities to make a difference in our community, county, and beyond,” said Greg Walston, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Benton County director. The assistance fair is hosted at Benton County Fairgrounds by ISU Extension and Outreach.