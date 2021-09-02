There have been some interesting developments in the 165-year history of Atkins Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
The entire community is invited to attend a 165th Anniversary celebration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 at Atkins City Park. There will be food, games, a bouncy house, face painting and lots of pictures and church memorabilia to peruse.
“It’s more than just the church celebration, but also encapsulate the church and the town together,” said Pastor Dave Duball.
He has had a lot of fun researching the church he’s lead since 2014. For starters, the church began as two churches—Pleasant Hill Church (an Evangelical church) and Atkins Presbyterian Church. The congregations were combined in 1890.
Flash forward to April 2020 when Dubell began to hold services on Facebook Live. The virtual attendance for the 2020 Easter Service? About 700—nearly 10 times the maximum the church’s sanctuary can hold.
Two churches combined but the building is small. One of the churches was moved to the current location in two pieces in the 1920s. But it wasn’t the size it is now, Dubell said. Members dug out a basement by hand and added a kitchen, bathroom and furnace room in the 1930s.
“I just think it’s cool, I just love the history. I think it’s interesting,” Dubell said. “Some of the original families are still around.”
A lot of the information was gleaned from the church’s 100th anniversary celebration. One of Dubell’s favorite finding relates to payment to a long-ago pastor.
“An original pastor was paid in corn. He had to go pick it himself,” Dubell said with a chuckle.
That pastor got in a little trouble with the church when it was discovered how much corn he had picked and piled into his wagon. One load was enough to break a wagon wheel.
But Dubell’s favorite thing about the church’s history is the willingness of the congregation to serve the community. He’s currently the director of the Benton County Food pantry which serves several towns.