ATKINS- Atkins is seeing the results of a 15 year old economic plan come into fruition, with a lot more just on the horizon.
Kelly Gorskurth, City Administrator and clerk, spoke with Cedar Valley Times on the commercially zoned area’s that will be filled with market-must-haves, all thanks to their record-growth over the last few years.
A big-city commute for better wages is no big deal for the opportunity to have the safety and community that small-town-living provides, according to area city clerks.
“We are so excited to be seeing that kind of growth” Gorskurth commented while pulling recent correspondence from the printer for another one of the city’s upcoming community revitalization projects.
Still in the very early preliminary stages, The City of Atkins has entered into a contract with Snyder & Associates for a Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan that Mayor Bruce Visser says “Will hopefully include a trail that will connect to some of the surrounding communities.”
With Phase One of planning getting ready to wrap up, Gorskurth takes the opportunity to direct attention to their Firehouse blueprint, proudly displayed in the corner of the entrance of City Hall.
Atkins lost their fire station in the August 8th, 2020 Derecho and although devastating, she says the city knew it would need to be replaced sooner than later.
Through Grants and Fema Disaster relief, Atkins is able to keep costs low for tax-payers, making the decision to “move here and stay here” an economic one for area residents,Gorskurth notes the importance of outside funding in making all of these projects possible and affordable.