The August What Cheer was off to a hot start with temperatures near 90 and sunny. While some parts of the state had rain, the flea market stayed dry until Sunday. It was a fight to stay cool. My friends and I set up our canopies next to each other to give us more shade. We also brought plenty of water and things to drink.
One lady walked by and suddenly sat down on the ground next to our booths. I asked her if she was okay. She said she was but I questioned it. My friend next to me took her a bottle of water and I got her a cooling towel soaked in water. Her husband showed up by then and watched after her. She began feeling better and told us she fights getting over the heat sometimes but was feeling okay by then and looked better. My friends offered to drive her to her car but she said she was fine.
But this is a reminder to watch people on flea market weekends especially if it’s very warm. Someone might be starting to get too hot and may not realize it. If you find yourself getting to feel like you are too hot, try to get to some shade and have plenty of water to drink.
I hate to report that we lost an old vendor who had a booth in the metal barn on the east end of the track. He always wore a cowboy hat and a tribute to him with his hat and a few photos were located at his old spot. I feel bad that I didn’t have time to go over to pay my respects. I had talked to him many times and bought some items from him. Sadly, with the hundreds of vendors at the flea market we have lost some over the years.
I have been busy buying more inventory using several ways to buy. It is getting harder to buy with auction houses closing due the change in the trade. Plus the cost to run an auction house has gone up so high, like insurance, electric and heating. Back in the day before they started building auction houses I use to hit farm auctions or outdoor estate auctions. Then as auctioneers built big auction houses they would have huge antique auctions at those locations. But as I said the price to operate that type of business has gone up quite a bit.
So vendors have to get their inventory from many different sources. Now that is one thing you don’t want to ask — how or where vendors buy their items. It might feel like you are trying to get too much information from us and just trying to learn where we buy our inventories.
Also I heard some talk about the price of admission at shows going up as well as parking fees. Owners of these venues face the same problem of rising prices to run these events. Even a field has to be mowed and since they are parking a large number of vehicles, the insurance companies have raised their rates too. So remember they aren’t really trying to be greedy but need to cover their expenses.
Now, if you are buying one item you can ask the seller about its history, but that is also getting more difficult since our sources have changed so much. I might buy something from someone who bought that item from miles away and not know any of the item’s history. I buy at the flea market too so you can be sure if a dealer can buy items during the flea market you can find bargains too.
If you like a certain collectible be it glass, farm tools, primitives and any number of things, be sure to study that item so you know what you are buying is what you think it is. In addition, since vendors usually handle a large number of things they can’t know everything and might tell you the wrong information. They don’t mean to lie about an item; they just think it is a certain item. Now some vendors handle one thing and usually they keep up on what they have in their booth. But no one can know everything so study if you want the best chance to get a great buy.
I am preparing by buying for the October flea market and will be pricing about a week before the show. Plus a week before the show I will be watching the weather so I am prepared. I know the October flea market can be lovely fall days or it can be cold. I have seen it hot and pouring rain so just watch the weather forecast for the What Cheer area since the weather can be different if you drive a far distance. Play it smart and bring a jacket or rain gear just in case of a light shower.
I hope to see you there and I should have plenty of new things to add to my booth. I know Bill will be there early setting out the spaces and getting everything ready for the show. With cooler temps expected the famous funnel cake house should be busy and a nice hot funnel cake tastes so good. So I hope you find your way there and find some great buys.