Autumn signals flavorful seasonings

It’s the season of seasonings! This time of year always seems to signal flavorful seasonings in food. Chili powder, paprika, oregano and basil, or nutmeg and cinnamon, come to mind when looking for flavorings in soups and stews, or creating a pumpkin or apple dessert.
Spices do more than just season food; some help prevent spoilage, add a boost of color, and possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties such as cloves, turmeric, rosemary, sage and cinnamon.
I’ve always enjoyed adding spices to dishes to “awaken” their flavors, like a pinch of rosemary and oregano to goulash, sage and nutmeg to meatloaf. Youngest sister says she never knows how to use seasonings so just sticks to the basics, salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder. I open the jar/tin and sniff the spice to see if I think it will go well into what I’m cooking. It’s an adventure.
I confess to having two revolving spice racks in my cupboard, one for savory flavors and one for sweet or baking recipes. I also confess they are getting over-crowded, so I recently went through and purged a few from the savory rack. I checked the internet on spice expirations and was pleased to find out most dried spices or herbs will keep up to three years if kept in a dark, cool location away from direct sunlight or heat. Ground and powdered spices typically also have a similar shelf life.
I found a tin of chili powder among the spices and looked at it for a long time before deciding the price sticker was from Kennedy’s Super Valu, which closed in about 2002 (?). The new library was built on the Super Valu site in 2005, so I figure the chili powder has been around a couple decades – so, bye-bye.
This week’s recipes will give you a chance to try some of your own spices or experiment if you wish. I threw in a favorite low-carb lasagna for those who may be following a low-carb diet. The cheese dip is perfect for watching football over the weekend!
Easy Tamale Pie
Ingredients:
1 lb lean ground beef
1 can (10 oz) medium red enchilada sauce
2 cans (4.5 oz each) chopped green chiles
1 tsp chili powder
1½ c shredded cheddar cheese
1 box (8.5 oz) corn muffin mix
Milk and egg called for on muffin mix box
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. In 10-inch ovenproof skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in enchilada sauce, 1 can of the green chiles and the chili powder. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheddar cheese.
Meanwhile, make corn muffin batter as directed on box. Stir in remaining 1 can green chiles and remaining ½ cup cheese. Spoon batter evenly over beef mixture.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Cool 5 minutes.