Aylin Baldwin’s award-winning essay
Flag Essay
By Aylin Baldwin, Jesup Middle School
Did you know that there have been 27 versions of the American flag? The flag’s history is rich and so are the flag’s meanings. Here are the American flag’s meanings to me.
One thing the flag means to me is purity. Our country is pure. Purity is represented by the color white on the American flag. The color blue on the American flag represents vigilance because we always keep a close watch for danger and step up to fight if and when needed. The color red on the American flag symbolizes strength because we are a strong united country and come together to help one another. These colors all together represent our country.
Another thing the flag means to me is freedom. We live in a free country and we can make our own decisions. In our country, we can love who we want, say what we want, and be what we want to be. We have freedom and the right to our opinion. We can be free in our country. I think that having the freedom to our speech is impactful on our country.
One last thing the American flag means to me is sacrifice. Our soldiers have sacrificed their lives for our lives. They put their life on the line nearly every day for our freedom. All soldiers in America have an American flag on the sleeve of their uniform to represent our country, and who they fight for. I am grateful for our soldiers and the sacrifices they make.
As you can see the American flag has some rich meanings to me. The American flag represents our country and freedom.